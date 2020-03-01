3952 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,893 square feet.
10485 Main Cross St., Frankie Howard. Convert 2-story garage to family residence; add covered porch to front, back and right sides (egress window in new bedroom), doors to meet residential code, $25,000.
2960 W. Parrish Ave., Pro Services Construction Inc. Remodel a restaurant, $200,000.
178 Kentucky 140 E., ProFinish Remodeling. Construct a detached P/F building, $31,000.
4682 King Road, Lifetime Exteriors. Construct a detached P/F building, $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.