The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18.
6429 Spring Haven Trace, Ballard Custom Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,975 square feet.
1100 Crabtree Ave., Braxton Construction Management — Jason Bratcher. Repair damage to front corner of home, $22,500.
2350 Summerwalk, Phil Benningfield. Construct a covered porch addition, $2,800.
6350 Kentucky 762, Barry and Nola Williams. Interior room model, $114,000.
416 Hill Ave., Greg Henry. Interior remodel, $10,000.
3320 Bryant Court, Steve Brim. Construct a detached P/F building, $15,395.44.
4764 Pecan Ridge Court, Dan Thomas Custom Homes LLC. Construct a detached garage, $20,000.
10930 Kentucky 1389, Lifetime Exteriors. Construct a P/F/ garage, $15,000.
4131 S. Hampton Road, Professional Pool Service Inc. Construct a in-ground swimming pool, $27,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.