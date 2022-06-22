Local veteran John Burlew was awarded the Bronze Star with “V” Device for valor during a ceremony on June 10 at the Dean Allen Youngman Kentucky National Guard Readiness Center in Owensboro for his actions while serving with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan in 2002.
Burlew, who will serve as the next Daviess County attorney, was presented the Bronze Star by U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie.
“You guys joined the Army probably at the toughest time you could join the Army, because you came right out as newly trained privates and enlisted men right as the war started,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie commented on the fact that Burlew was receiving the award 20 years after his actions while serving overseas, saying that while the Bronze Star was created as an act of Congress for those serving in the Armed Forces after Dec. 6, 1941, “sometimes it feels like it needs an act of Congress to work through the paperwork to catch up when they weren’t done on time.”
“Several organizations and individuals worked together to make sure the award would happen,” he said. “It just took a little longer than it should have.”
Burlew was recognized for his actions on May 19, 2002.
While serving with Special Operations team 904, he and his unit came under enemy fire.
Burlew returned fire, providing cover for his fellow soldiers and administered medical attention to Sgt. Gene Vance, who died later that night.
The Bronze Star is awarded to those serving in the Armed Forces who distinguish themselves by heroic or meritorious achievement or service, not involving the participation in aerial flight; while engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States while engaged in military operations involving conflict with an opposing foreign force; or while serving with friendly foreign forces engaged in an armed conflict against an opposing armed force in which the United States is not a belligerent party.
Kentucky National Guard Adjunct General Haldane Lamberton said during the ceremony that it was soldiers like Burlew who helped create the foundation that the modern Kentucky National Guard is built on.
“You all have established a standard that we are following today; you provided our foundation,” Lamberton said to Burlew during the ceremony. “I am appreciative for that and quite simply, I am appreciative to be here and recognize you this morning.”
Burlew told those assembled about the events that led to the ceremony Friday.
“The first emotion that I recall feeling when the ambush occurred was fear, perhaps only second to surprise,” he said. “I did react, probably not immediately, but a few seconds after it started.”
Burlew said as soon as he and his unit made it out of the kill zone, they treated Vance, who had been wounded in the ambush.
“I recall the fear and I recall after everything sort of settled down ... when we got back to the base and even beyond, being ashamed of that thinking, am I a coward?”
Burlew said he believes he reacted in a way that most, if not all of the people in attendance during Friday’s ceremony would have if they were in his shoes.
“You would have returned fire and you would have tended to your wounded comrade,” he said.
After traveling to Uzbekistan for a memorial service for Vance, Burlew and his comrades flew to Turkey for a few days of rest and relaxation before flying back to Uzbekistan. It was at that time Burlew said he experienced his proudest moment.
“I recall vividly after getting back to Uzbekistan after Turkey that I did not want to be there,” he said. “I wanted to go back down range to be with my friends ... I wanted to go back and I was proud of that.”
“ I thought maybe I am not a coward after all.”
After being presented with the Bronze Star, Burlew thanked all the individuals and organizations who spent years working to do everything that had to be done in order for him to be receive it.
“When someone gets out of the service, it is a complex deal...,” Burlew said. “You just have to go through a lot of bureaucracy, and there were a lot of people that did that and were persistent.”
