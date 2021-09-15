Sean Byrne is a busy man this summer.
Thursday night, the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment approved the plan of Burch Byrne Riney Curry LLC to raze buildings at 2629 W. Parrish Ave. and 1401 Carter Road to make way for a new car wash.
Those buildings now house a MetroPSC phone store and Thai Food Owensboro.
Byrne, a partner in Burch Byrne Riney Curry LLC, said those businesses will move into Charlie Kamuf’s West Parrish Plaza strip center two doors down.
That will give them much more parking than they now have, he said.
The Thai Food location was the home of PizzAroma from 1980 to 2015.
Byrne, former plant manager at Century Aluminum in Hancock County, is also an owner in three other local car washes — Sparkle Brite, 620 Emory Drive; Shammy’s, 2524 Frederica St.; and Crickett’s, 2110 W. Parrish Ave.
The planned car wash doesn’t yet have a name, he said, but it will have a touch-free system. The entrance will be on Old Henderson Road, behind the property, Byrne said.
If that’s not enough to keep him busy, Byrne is also planning a second Tropical Smoothie Café near Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT in Gateway Commons.
He just opened the one at 2804 Frederica St. this summer.
Gateway Urgent Care opened a second Owensboro location in the same Frederica strip center, which Byrne and his partners built.
In 2016, the group brought a Donatos pizza parlor to the strip center at 2601 W. Parrish Ave., where Thai Food Owensboro and MetroPSC are moving. Now, Byrne said they’re planning to add a second Donatos location in a strip center on U.S. 231.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
