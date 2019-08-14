• Camp Courage, Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky's grief support camp for kids, will be Sept. 28 at the Muhlenberg Co. Agricultural Center, and is open to children 6-13 years of age. This one-day program focuses on helping children who have experienced the death of a loved one. By partnering with a local equine-assisted therapy program, children have the opportunity to interact with therapy horses as well as participate in crafts and group activities that aide in the healing process.
Applications can be printed off the website, www.hospiceofwky.org and need to be submitted by Sept. 18. For more information, please contact Caleb Potter, bereavement coordinator, at 270-926-7565 or by email at cpotter@hospiceofwky.org, or visit www.hospiceofwky.org.
