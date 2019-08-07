• The academic honors' President's List for the spring 2019 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Hawesville - Erica Beth Pulliam
Owensboro - Melanie Leigh Baird
Philpot - Skylar Maria Lanham
Utica - Taylor Mckenzie Howard, Morgan Elizabeth Stone
The academic honors' list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours.
• University of Alabama student Joshua Sloan of Philpot participated in UA's Cooperative Education Program for summer 2019. Sloan worked at SABIC.
In the Cooperative Education Program, more than 280 students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.
