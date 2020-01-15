• The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the fall 2019 semester: Lauren Boling, of Philpot; Keirsten Howard, of Calhoun; Carrie Neville and Molly Trunnell, both of Owensboro.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
• Missouri Valley College has named the following students to the fall 2019 Dean's List: Brooklyn Girten and Kori Szabo-Smith, both of Owensboro.
The requirements for the Dean's List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester.
