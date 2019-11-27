Campus Closeup

• Owensboro Community & Technical College student Kiean Washington is heading back to NASA for an internship. Washington has been selected to participate in NASA's Office of STEM Engagement Matrix Intern Project at the Kennedy Space Center this spring and summer. The internship is designed to support multiple ongoing projects with the Office of STEM Engagement. The spring focus is on the NextGEN STEM Commercial Crew Project, a joint initiative with Boeing and Space X to design, develop, and test systems to send astronauts to the Space Station.
In the summer, his internship will focus on the Lunabotics Competition -- a full-on engineering exercise where students receive practical experience in the full engineering lifecycle process from concept development to system closeout. This is Washington's third collaboration with NASA.
• The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the winter/spring term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60-grade point average: Carson Andersen, Lily Andersen and Joshua Hay, all of Owensboro.
