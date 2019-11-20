• The Kentucky Wesleyan College's Wind Ensemble, under the direction of the new band director, Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer, assistant professor of music, will present their Fall Concert, "Short Ride in a Fast Machine," a collection of wind band classics, at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Daviess County High School Auditorium.
Guest conductor Dr. Nick Palmer will direct "Galop" by Dmitri Shostakovich. The Wind Ensemble includes music majors, non-music majors, community members and high school players from the Owensboro area.
• Kentucky Wesleyan College will host a tour of Cuba from Oct. 10-17, 2020. The itinerary includes visits to Havana, the Viñales Valley, beaches at Varadero and Ernest Hemingway's home and hangouts. The tour will be led by Wesleyan Professor Emeritus Dr. Ken Ayers, who has led several tours of the country.
A detailed itinerary, prices and booking information can be found at kwc.ourcuba.com. Dr. Ayers is available at kenay@kwc.edu or 270-485-6226 for more information.
