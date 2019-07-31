• Western Kentucky University students Joseph Johnson and Max Zambrano, both of Owensboro, were offered Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships for summer 2019 study abroad.
Johnson majors in military leadership and Chinese. He declined his Gilman Scholarship to accept a U.S. Department of State Critical Language Scholarship in China.
Zambrano majors in political science. He will study Middle East politics and society in Morocco this summer.
• Local students were named to the Transylvania University Dean's List for winter 2019. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve at least a 3.5-grade point average during the term.
Dean's List recipients:
Greenville - Lydia Baggett, Jordan Hancock
Lewisport - Lexie Lamar
Owensboro - Brie Alsip, Sarah Bennett, Michael Clore, Sammy Clore, Allie Ford, Shelby Lewis, Taylor Mahlinger, Franky Onley, Max Reid, Isaac Settle, Jordan Wood
Philpot - Faith Boles, Rachel Carpenter, Daniel Martell
Reynolds Station - Railey Abell
Utica - Miranda McCormick, Thomas Towery
• Campbellsville University has named the following students to the academic honors' Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester:
Island - Payton Mae Blades
Owensboro - Jamya Sherri Robinson, Aliyah Sharde Wilson-Taylor
The academic honors' list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours.
