• Felicia Lynn Troutman of Owensboro graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University on May 4. Troutman earned a Master of Business Administration.

• Kentucky Wesleyan College honored the following students (freshmen, sophomores and juniors) for their student and leadership achievements for the 2018-2019 academic year:

Samuel Bland, Jerry Trinkle Accounting Award

Brady Blythe, Center for Business Studies Departmental Award

Madelin Boarman, Tom Ewell Outstanding Theatre Student Award

Will Boultinghouse, Dr. Kirby Chelgren Calculus Award, Karen D. Fisher-Brasher Physics-Chemistry Scholarship

Jonah Boutell, Dr. Clyde Bethel and Fay Babb Memorial Religion Award, Music Ministry Scholarship

Danielle Brouillette, Criminal Justice Outstanding Student

Bryan Campbell, Dr. Paul W. Hagan Outstanding Music Prize

Adan Cano-Gandarilla, Chemical Rubber Company Award

Sarah Beth Caudill, Dr. Diane Earle Music Scholarship, Hilton Lee Kincaid, Jr. '84 Memorial Scholarship

Charles Chappell, Louise Kramer Memorial Scholarship

Tia Chavella, Chemistry Alumni Award

Selena Coalter, Center for Business Studies Service Learning Award, Delores Murphy Scholarship, Dr. Gus E. Paris Friendship Award

Josiah Coleman, John R. Combs Award for Literature

Katie Dumas, Chemistry Alumni Award

Gloria Endicott, Powell Peace Award

Ashton Frantz, Lairy Nofsinger Memorial Scholarship

Michael Gilmer, Clay Physical Education Award, Teacher Education Award (P-12)

Adam Greenwell, William Bruce Horrell History/Political Science Scholarship

Olivia Greer, Teacher Education Award (Secondary)

Millie Hatfield, Sara Brackett Roop Award for Outstanding Service to the Community through Music

Jonathon Hidenrite, Edward L. Beavin Award

Collin Higgs, Gilbert P. Robertson Pre-Ministerial Award

Gabrianna Jones, Dr. Paul W. Hagan Outstanding Junior Music Student

Hunter Kurz, Karen D. Fisher-Brasher Physics-Chemistry Scholarship

Angelique Laizure, Chemical Rubber Company Award

John Landry, Teacher Education Award (Elementary)

Caitlyn Lawson, Dr. Billy B. Horrell Memorial Education Scholarship

Chloe Lubag, Jane Forgy Speech-Drama Award, Gus E. Paris Scholarship Award

Joshua Mangaya, Ebelhar Whitehead, PLLC Junior Accounting Award

Annie-Grace Marker, American Chemical Society College Achievement Award

Rachael Miller, Nelda Peeples Darrell Scholarship

Darayon Moore, American Chemical Society College Achievement Award

Geyna Moore, Teacher Education Award (Middle Grades)

Lilly Morton, Abernathy Chemistry Scholarship Award

Madallyn Peveler, Abernathy Chemistry Scholarship Award

Ben Protheroe, Vicki Lyle Combs Memorial Award for Distinguished Writing

Patrick Quire, Dr. William Conroy History/Political Science Award

Nicholas Scarbrough, D. Wyndall Smith Business Administration Scholarship

Jessica Shelton, Joan Gray Capps Memorial Scholarship, Elizabeth Munday Alumni Award

Jamie Tempel, Institute of Management Accountants Award

Austin Trammell, Faulkner Mathematics Award

Skylar Walden, Connor, Flachskam, Magnuson Chemistry Award

Krisleigh Watson, William D. Crago Scholarship

Alyssa Zombirt, Karen D. Fisher-Brasher Physics-Chemistry Scholarship

• Raeanne Spears of Greenville recently graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in public history: historic preservation option from Southeast Missouri State University.

• The University of Alabama announced students who were named to the spring 2019 Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Dean's List

Margaret Davis of Owensboro

Mary Davis of Owensboro

Lindsey Williams of Owensboro

Joshua Sloan of Philpot

President's List

Madeline Gregory of Owensboro

Joseph Kaluzny of Owensboro

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.