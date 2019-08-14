• Felicia Lynn Troutman of Owensboro graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University on May 4. Troutman earned a Master of Business Administration.
• Kentucky Wesleyan College honored the following students (freshmen, sophomores and juniors) for their student and leadership achievements for the 2018-2019 academic year:
Samuel Bland, Jerry Trinkle Accounting Award
Brady Blythe, Center for Business Studies Departmental Award
Madelin Boarman, Tom Ewell Outstanding Theatre Student Award
Will Boultinghouse, Dr. Kirby Chelgren Calculus Award, Karen D. Fisher-Brasher Physics-Chemistry Scholarship
Jonah Boutell, Dr. Clyde Bethel and Fay Babb Memorial Religion Award, Music Ministry Scholarship
Danielle Brouillette, Criminal Justice Outstanding Student
Bryan Campbell, Dr. Paul W. Hagan Outstanding Music Prize
Adan Cano-Gandarilla, Chemical Rubber Company Award
Sarah Beth Caudill, Dr. Diane Earle Music Scholarship, Hilton Lee Kincaid, Jr. '84 Memorial Scholarship
Charles Chappell, Louise Kramer Memorial Scholarship
Tia Chavella, Chemistry Alumni Award
Selena Coalter, Center for Business Studies Service Learning Award, Delores Murphy Scholarship, Dr. Gus E. Paris Friendship Award
Josiah Coleman, John R. Combs Award for Literature
Katie Dumas, Chemistry Alumni Award
Gloria Endicott, Powell Peace Award
Ashton Frantz, Lairy Nofsinger Memorial Scholarship
Michael Gilmer, Clay Physical Education Award, Teacher Education Award (P-12)
Adam Greenwell, William Bruce Horrell History/Political Science Scholarship
Olivia Greer, Teacher Education Award (Secondary)
Millie Hatfield, Sara Brackett Roop Award for Outstanding Service to the Community through Music
Jonathon Hidenrite, Edward L. Beavin Award
Collin Higgs, Gilbert P. Robertson Pre-Ministerial Award
Gabrianna Jones, Dr. Paul W. Hagan Outstanding Junior Music Student
Hunter Kurz, Karen D. Fisher-Brasher Physics-Chemistry Scholarship
Angelique Laizure, Chemical Rubber Company Award
John Landry, Teacher Education Award (Elementary)
Caitlyn Lawson, Dr. Billy B. Horrell Memorial Education Scholarship
Chloe Lubag, Jane Forgy Speech-Drama Award, Gus E. Paris Scholarship Award
Joshua Mangaya, Ebelhar Whitehead, PLLC Junior Accounting Award
Annie-Grace Marker, American Chemical Society College Achievement Award
Rachael Miller, Nelda Peeples Darrell Scholarship
Darayon Moore, American Chemical Society College Achievement Award
Geyna Moore, Teacher Education Award (Middle Grades)
Lilly Morton, Abernathy Chemistry Scholarship Award
Madallyn Peveler, Abernathy Chemistry Scholarship Award
Ben Protheroe, Vicki Lyle Combs Memorial Award for Distinguished Writing
Patrick Quire, Dr. William Conroy History/Political Science Award
Nicholas Scarbrough, D. Wyndall Smith Business Administration Scholarship
Jessica Shelton, Joan Gray Capps Memorial Scholarship, Elizabeth Munday Alumni Award
Jamie Tempel, Institute of Management Accountants Award
Austin Trammell, Faulkner Mathematics Award
Skylar Walden, Connor, Flachskam, Magnuson Chemistry Award
Krisleigh Watson, William D. Crago Scholarship
Alyssa Zombirt, Karen D. Fisher-Brasher Physics-Chemistry Scholarship
• Raeanne Spears of Greenville recently graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in public history: historic preservation option from Southeast Missouri State University.
• The University of Alabama announced students who were named to the spring 2019 Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Dean's List
Margaret Davis of Owensboro
Mary Davis of Owensboro
Lindsey Williams of Owensboro
Joshua Sloan of Philpot
President's List
Madeline Gregory of Owensboro
Joseph Kaluzny of Owensboro
