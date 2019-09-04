• The following students were named to the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences spring 2019 Dean's List:

Bremen -- Jacqulyn Noffsinger

Calhoun -- David Gross of Calhoun

Hartford -- Alondra Padilla

Greenville -- Olivia Perkins

Owensboro -- Mindy Nguyen, Brittney Sawyer, Christiane Canant, Henry Knollenberg, Benjamin Conkright, Piper Cannon, Sarah Tran, Collin Merkel, Briston Brantley, Jackson Morris, Rachel Farmer, James Stein, Breanna Hagan, Katherine Rowe, Whittington Wiman, Abigail Tignor, Hannah Garvin, Madelaine Decker, Brandon Jones, Ashley Filbeck, Morgan Vance

Philpot -- Caleb Goetz

Utica -- Allison Wright, Mya Rowan

To be included, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 GPA.

