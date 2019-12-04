• Owensboro Community & Technical College will offer a winter term from Dec. 16 through Jan. 10. The offering will include online courses in Principles of Marketing, and Principles of Management with Michael Boyd; Introduction to Biology with Dr. Micah Perkins; Basic Anatomy/Physiology and Basic Anatomy/Physiology Lab (paired courses) with Dr. Veena Sallan; Principles of Microeconomics with Nicholas James Bergan; and American Government with David Powell.
Registration is open through Dec. 16. Current students may register online or see an adviser in the Pathfinder Den, new students can apply online or visit the START Center, located in the Campus Center on the Main Campus at 4800 New Hartford Road. For more information, please email octc.info@kctcs.edu.
