Owensboro Community & Technical College (OCTC) student Rachel Fulkerson has been selected to participate in the Disney College Program at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The five- to seven-month paid internship provides students the opportunity to gain valuable, on-the-job experience, network with leaders, take part in personal and career development classes and build transferable skills such as customer service and effective communication. Fulkerson will live in a Disney-sponsored housing complex with other students from all over the country.
Rachel is on track to graduate with her Associate in Arts degree in May 2020. After returning from Disney, Fulkerson plans to transfer and enroll at Western Kentucky University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in marketing.
