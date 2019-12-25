Campus Closeup

Right: Owensboro Community & Technical College welding students competed in the 11th annual David Nuckols Memorial Welding Competition on Nov. 9 at Titan Contracting & Leasing. OCTC's Erwin Perez earned first place and Isaac Bosley earned second place awards in the individual competition. OCTC was awarded first place in the school category.

