Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Speech and Debate Team had a successful outing at Murray State University’s Ruby Krider Tournament on Feb. 7-8. Participating students included Caleb Rush, Karris Thomson and James Crofton. Crofton and Thomson made quarterfinals in debate and both earned speaker awards. Rush was a finalist in both Radio and extemporaneous speaking. For more information or to join the team, please contact Dr. Bob Glenn at 270-686-4553 or by email at bobj.glenn@kctcs.edu.