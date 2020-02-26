• A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The following local students made the list:
Dean’s List — Laney M Brager, of Hawesville, Mary Maude Mitchell Davis, Lindsey Ashton Williams and Alec Thomas Phelps, all of Owensboro.
President’s List — Madeline Ann Gregory and Joseph Isaiah Kaluzny, both of Owensboro.
• The following local students were named to the Transylvania University Dean’s List for fall 2019:
Owensboro — Brie Alsip, Sarah Bennett, Michael Clore, Sammy Clore, Allie Ford, Cambron Johnson, Taylor Mahlinger, Isaac Settle, Will Shelton, Caroline Shutt, Porter Watkins, Jordan Wood.
Greenville — Lydia Baggett.
Philpot — Faith Boles, Rachel Carpenter.
Lewisport — Taylor Bloomhuff, Lexie Lamar.
Belton — Cameron Stanley.
Utica — Miranda McCormick.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average during the term.
