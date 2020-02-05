• The Owensboro Community & Technical College (OCTC) President’s List recognizes the academic excellence of full-time students in fall 2019 earning all A grades in at least 12 hours of course work numbered 100 or above.
The following students, listed by county or residence, are recognized for achieving this level of distinction for the fall 2019 semester.
AlaskaMatanuska Susitna: Justin Dale Wantaja.
IndianaDubois: Kayla Hanebutt.
Perry: Claire Bishop, Alexander Scheer and Corey Todd Waninger.
Spencer: Johnathon Brown, Andrew Kyle Chapman, Nathan Antheny Helms and Elizabeth Grace Phillips.
Vanderburgh: Charles G. Eich and Amelia Diane Revolt.
Warrick: Bradley James Gasaway.
KentuckyBreckinridge: James Evan Barr, Alex Bertschman, William Bland, Christopher R. Calloway, Robert D. Carman, Darcy Lynn Davis, Wyatt Tilden Dieruf, John Curtis Fetch, Nolan David Hall, Melanie K. Ludeman, Haley Brooke Masterson and Rebecca Gail Walz.
Butler: Jordan Rae Dockery, Kara Nicole McFadyen and Ross A. McFadyen.
Daviess: Brianna Lynn Abrams, Camron Ross Adkins, Cody Neil Adkins, Mckenzie Ann Barnett, Brenna Jo Basham, Jared Wayne Bean, Andrew Joseph Birkhead, Joseph Tyler Booker, Shelby Alizabeth Boone, Marc Cristian Bowlds, Jonathan Edward Bozarth, Noah Michael Brown, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Burchett, Michael D. Bushong, Kai Panda Cannon, Christopher Shae Carwile, Brittany Marie Cecil, Jayden Lynn Cecil, Chase Christopher Chatmon, Kylah Chai Clark, Elizabeth Rooke Collier, Weldon Blaine Connor, Garrett Michael Cooper, Seth Matthew Cooper, Mary Elizabeth Crowe, Shane Aaron Daugherty, Sheridan Elizabeth Davis, Tara Faye DeHart, Christian Patrick Doyle, Lucas Feldpausch, Courtney Ferrier, Conrad Alexander Fisher, Charles Ray Frazier, Olivia Gerteisen, Aubra Green, Barbara Ann Grooms, Evan Matthew Harvilla, Isabel Marie Hayden, Ashley J. Haynes, Chris R. Henderson, Aubry Michele Hendricks, Lydia Mei-Ling Hobdy, Madeline Elizabeth Taylor Houston, Dalton Andrew Howard, Sonja Hudson, Catherine Margaret Hunt, Logan Tyler Huskisson, Madalyn Shea Hyland, Amelia Jacob, Edie Raquel Jennings, Emma Grace Johnson, Makayla JohnsonStephen Mitchell Johnson, Joshua Edge Jones, Kailee G. Jones, Kerstein Marie Jordan, Jusdin Wayne Kamuf, Brandon Wayne Krigner, Taylor Andrew Latham, Aaron Joseph Leonard, Madison Brooke Lowe, Henry Thomas Lytle, Luke G. Malott, Benjamin Cole Martin, John Michael Mattas, Taylor Leeann MattinglyPreston Thomas McCarthy, Payton Alexis McCollam, Georgia Anne McCrady,William Brown Meloney, Dianna Marie Melton, Kaleigh Brooke Mercer, Zachary Raymond Merritt, William Andrew Meyer, Alexis Paige Morton, Jonathan Stephen Nalley, Payton Anthony Neighbors, Tyler Michael Neukam, Tyler Matthew O’Bryan, Amanda A Oliver-O’Toole, Talia R. Pace, Nidhi Patel, Blake Thomas Payne, Holly Annette Payne, Alyssa Marie Peercy, Allie Elizabeth Phelps,Kloee Kathleen Phelps, Paradise Dawn Piper, Blake Powers, Jay Nolan Powers,Lilly Ann Quinn, Ronald Joe Ramsey, Kynsley Ayn Redmon, Amy Nicole Renfrow,Emily Kate Roberts, Landon Dean Roberts, Nicholas Jason Rummage, Paige Madison Safreed, Aaron Lee Sandefur, Adam Taylor Sandefur, Grace Marie Sandefur, Gavin Thomas Sanders, Brooke Sangalli, Catherine Lee Schneider, Hayden Steven Schweikardt, Paul Arn Sims, Cara Marie Smith, Sophie Paige Sorrells, Daniel Mark Steitler, Kevin Ray Stewart, Mackenzie Nicole Sweatt,Christopher Ethan Tapp, Bruce Garrett Taylor, Olivia Kate Taylor, Timothy John Thomas, Madison Jade Thompson, Mason Kemble Thompson, Alexandra M. Troxle, Akacia Catherine Walker, Emma Alyse Ward, Luke E. Wathen, Katie Marie Wells, Kelsey Emma Whistle, Christopher Wilson, Dylan Wright and Calli Raeann Young.
Grayson: Chelsie Lynn Dennis.
Hancock: Jason Terrell Bell, Tristin Wyatt Cartwright, Elexas Hee-Yoon Deaton, Holland Claire Emmick, Megan Laclair, Jordan Wade Nugent, Shaun Mark Powers, Brendan Paul Roberts, Spencer Tyler Sabelhaus, Nathan Andrew Swihart and Trevor James Veach.
Henderson: Christopher Lee Berrong, Kaleigh E. Duncan and Mary Megan Eaggleston.
Hopkins: Cain Tyler Duke.
McLean: Nina Anderson, Ashleigh Rae Bobo, Joshua Boyken, Erin Coley, William Hank Edwards, James E. Hackett, Sidney Lee Love, Zach Negulis, Logan Tyler Oakley,Mallory Jonee Tindle and Tanner Gerritt Wilkerson.
Muhlenberg: Chase Tucker Edwards, Ariel Mae Fleming and Amanda J. Littlepage.
Nelson: Mark Eugene Bohachevsky.
Ohio: Brookelyn Allen, Allison Christine Cantu, April Marie Conkright, Kegan Lee Embry, Douglas Hunter Filback, Mary Ann Howard, Timothy Micheal Jones, Katlyn Paige Kirk, Derek Matthew Lindsey, Emileigh Shyanne Lindsey, Shannon Rechelle Mattos, Staci Danielle Miller, Katie Mae Murphy, Jefferson Douglas Parker, Richard Wayne Reddish, Michael Grant Smith, Seth Neal Stevens, Chandler Michael Sumner, Mikatlyn Layne Trizzle and Alma Nicole Wells.
Shelby: Corey Lea Tucker.
Union: Jakob Lawson Spear.
• Kentucky Wesleyan College announces the fall 2019 President’s List and Dean’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List for superior academic achievement, students must attain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must attain a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours.
President’s ListDaviess County: Breanna Alderton, William Boultinghouse, Nathan Boyle, Josiah Coleman, Lauren Elliott, Charles Ford, Alexa Gerteisen, Jonathan Goodwin, Nathan Hayes, Melinda Haynes, Courtney Kamuf, Owen Krahwinkel, Joshua Mangaya, Claire McBride, Jordan Mindrup, Adriana Ortiz, Madallyn Peveler, Jessica Rice, Jessica Shelton, Sydney Vowels, Skylar Walden, Isaac Wilkerson, Jason Winkler.
Breckinridge County: Ariel Kennedy.
McLean County: Charles Evans, Katherine Miller, Hailey Neal.
Muhlenberg County: Kyleigh Laster.
Ohio County: Evan Decker, Nicole Miller, Brooklynn Moore.
Spencer County, Indiana: Jakob Marsh, Jamie Tempel.
Dean’s ListDaviess County: Madison Atherton, Matthew Bell, Sarah Bell, Tesa Bell, Cheyenne Best, Camron Blandford, Jerron Boling, Allyson Boone, Andrew Burke, Sarah Caudill, Charles Chappell, Sarah Clemens, Leah Cravens, Megan Crawford, Dakota DeGraw, Bryan Ford, Joshua Goldman, Leslie Ann Greenwell, Brie Greer, Olivia Greer, Sarah Haleman, Cameron Hamilton, Mariah Hamilton, Jeremy Henderson, Jillian Higdon, Summer Hillard, Jessica Holloway, Michael Hoover, Zach Hopewell, Teddy Hurley, Hunter Jones, Stephen Kurz, Rachel Kyle, Morgan Marksberry, Heather Mast, Dylan McDuffee, Jaylen McEwen, Madison Miller, Maxten Miller, Lacie Mills, Alexis Mullen, Kaylee Nacey, Madison Poe, Kamryn Pulliam, Thomas Roth, Declan Sandifer, John Sawyer, Mykayla Spurgeon, Savana Travis, Felicia Velotta, Madison Vowels, Katelyn Ward, Emily Wheeler.
Breckinridge County: Samuel Bland, Michael Dubree, Lillian Grimes.
Hancock County: Brady Blythe, Christopher Jacobs, Caitlyn Lawson, George-David Marsch, Rae Wigginton, Brice Young.
McLean County: Josiah Berggren, Lauren Hudson, Brittney Payton, Mackenzie Sublett, Kenzie Tomes, Kendall Weldon, Treg Wilke, Alexis Wilkerson, Karli Wilkerson.
Muhlenberg County: Sarah Dearth, Peyton Johnson.
Ohio County: Adam Greenwell, Jordyn Jarboe, Luke Johnson, Geyna Moore, Lauran Morris, Kerri Stewart, Zachary Williams, Michaeleigh Wilson, Jordan Yeckering,
Perry County, Indiana: Hayley Fackler.
Spencer County, Indiana: Madalyn Dawson, Michael Toler.
