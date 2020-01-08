• Owensboro Community & Technical College held a December commencement ceremony to honor graduates from the summer and fall semesters Dec. 19 at the RiverPark Center. OCTC students participating in the ceremony included Gage Michael Camron as the student speaker, Jonathan Edward Bozarth delivered the invocation and Eder Uziel Romero the benediction for 2018 ceremony. OCTC student Abby Adcox sang a duet "For Good" from Wicked by Stephen Schwartz, with OCTC alumnus Justin Kurz, and was accompanied by Dr. Connie Ford.
The OCTC Outstanding Program Student awardees are exemplary students nominated by faculty in the program area. The outstanding program honors graduates included: Air conditioning technology- Mike Jones; computer & information technologies-Ashley Haynes; electrical technology-Michael McCubbins; interdisciplinary early childhood education- McKenzie Tichenor; mathematics-Logan Tyler Oakley; medical information technology-Jennifer Tines; and welding technology-Thomas Bates. In other discipline award for exemplary students TRiO recognized Mackenzie Mattingly.
Honors graduates are denoted with a single asterisk as a •graduate with distinction, earning at least 45 credit hours (for a degree) or 30 credit hours (for a diploma) at a KCTCS college, earning a GPA of 3.4-3.59 on all work attempted; or a double asterisk as a ••graduate with high distinction, earning at least 45 credit hours (for a degree) or 30 credit hours (for a diploma) at a KCTCS college, earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher on all work attempted.
Associate in Arts: Jose Geovanni Acosta, Andrew David Ash, Mikaelyn B. Aud, Shelby Madeline Aud, Skye Doh Benidayta, Crystal Bernardi•, Luc Howard Bowman, Emily Elizabeth Boyd••, Phoenix Elizabeth Burchfield, Alyson Marie Burgans, Brandon Allen Caraway, Traci Nicole Casallas, Catherine Marie Case, Lyndsy Leigh Chinn, Mikayla A. Conkright, Hannah Cruze, Olivia Renee Dickinson••, Mikayla A. Douglas, Samantha Nicole Ebelhar•, Sydney Rae Edmonds, Ryan Tyler Embry, Angela Leigh Fleischmann, Dawn Renay Fulkerson, Emma Evon Fulkerson•, Adrian Garcia, Jyrney Michelle Geary, Emily C. Gillim, Ellen Nichole Glenn, Daniel Alberto Gonzalez, Sarah Kathryn Gray, Tyler G. Green•, Cheyenne Marie Nicole Hatfield, Tanisha L. Hayden, Taylor Haynes, Sidney Carol Henderson, Lindsay Raychal Hicks, Issabella O. Hobdy, Brian Robert Howard, Dalton Andrew Howard, Roger Tate Humphrey, Amanda Marie Hundley, Courtney L. Kemper, Christopher Kennedy, Caleb Alexander Kimmel, Noah Lee Lanham•, Laura Leonard, Kayla Renee Likens, Matthew Windell Lindsey, Amber Lott, Gabriel Scott Howard Lovelace, Haley Marie Mahoney, Montrez Scott Mason, Mackenzie R. Mattingly••, Blake Lawerence McCamish, Martiza Meeks, Blake Ray Midkiff, Amy Leigh Millay, Emily Ann Millay-Daugherty, Jamie K. Mills, Chelsea Montgomery, Anna Michelle Morris, Jessica Faye Morris•, William Elijah Nafrady, Logan Kenneth Newsome, Jennifer Lynn Nichols, Anna Elizabeth Norcross, Laura Elizabeth Onstott•, Nicholas Henry Orth, Vivian Suzette Partridge••, Hattie Mei Phillips, Mercedes K. Pierce•, Whitney Randolph, Shara Brooke Roberts, Madalyn Carter Roberts••, Felecia Dawn Robertson••, Kristen Nicole Robison, Erica Beth Russelburg••, Karissa Anne Sage••, Natalie Annette Sallee, William Tanner Sims, Matthew Jordan Spencer, Samuel T. Staples••, Kasady Jo Stevens, Joseph Thompson, Jacob Thompson•, Teresa Jean Toomey, Taylor Tosh, Amber Brooke Turner, Sherra Marvette Tyler, Madelyn Paige Voyles•, Justin Blake Waller, Jasmine Jayleen Wedding-Teixeira, Jessica Nicole Wells•, Daniel Allen Willis, Amanda Gail Wilson, Megan Marie Wood•, Constance Elizabeth Woodruff, Tabetha Wright and Brice Garret Young.
Associate in Science: Brady Neil Atherton, Shelby Madeline Aud, Jennifer Ashely Beasley, Samantha Rai Bosley, Ciera Dawn Boyd, Shirley Brumfield••, Landrea Gayle Buckner, Dustin Todd Bunch•, Makenzie Grace Canler•, Brittany Renee Case, George Robert Crawford, Chrissy Cross, Kallie Anne Marie Daugherty, Lexie Kaye Denton, Olivia Renee Dickinson••, Taylor Renee Embrey••, Taryn Nicole Ferguson, Courtney Ferrier, Michael Keith Finney••, Anna Marie Flood, Wessly Ford, Jennifer C. Ftacek, Mikah Lakaye Fulton, Haylie Marie Gilmore, Matthew James Grimes, Audrey Joie Gunderson••, Elise Aimee Gunderson••, Taylor Breanne Harberson, Chelsea Marie Harper, Jamison Lee Hepner•, Jesse B. Hicks, Natalie Faye Hill, Taylor McKenzie Hines, Kyle Edward Hohimer, Sarah Howard, Bailee Nicole Jones, Txomina Odette Gabrielle Aslog Jones, Bar Jor, Shelby Kay Leach, Laura Leonard, Reece Morgan Mayfield••, Veronica Crissy McCarty, Nicholas James McDaniel, Shae Meh, Amanda Michelle Morris, Jason Paul Nash, Logan Tyler Oakley••, Tori Raquel O'Bryan, Cameron Dennis Payne, Benjamin Scott Peters, Haley Nicole Porter, Melissa Ann Powers, Amy Lynn Raval, Johnny Ray Raymer, Breanna E. Reel, Jaclyn Michelle Robinson, Kaitlyn M. Robinson, Kelsey Ann Rumage, Larisa Michelle Sapp, Justin Kent Shaffer••, Dwayne C. Stanley•, Tavarus Lamont Starks-McCarty, Erin Tolson, Jordan Wood Toomey, Amanda Gayle Trogden, Shelby Lynn Vincent, Cynthia Nadine Woods•, Margie Wooldridge and Charles Jason Young•.
Associate in Fine Arts-theatre: Jonah Scott Bryant•.
Associate in Fine Arts-visual arts: Zachary Thomas Roberts.
The following OCTC students were awarded an Associate in Applied Science degrees, diplomas and dertificates in the defined discipline of allied health.
Emergency medical services paramedic: Chad Boden, Joshua Philip Harrington, Jonathan G. Mattingly and Daren Michael Kelly. Fire Rescue Science Technology: Brian Michael Roberts. Healthcare Facilities Leadership: Barbara Elizabeth Brunso, Geoffrey Charles Creekmore, Steven James Cusher••, Mary Lynn Hayes••, Dan Huesman••, Kyle Jackson, Mary Denise Murphy and Christopher Daniel Yost-Proctor.
Medicaid nurse aide: Ciera Dawn Boyd, William Anthony Hardesty and Jason Paul Nash.
Medical assisting: Jennifer Lee Askins, Latonia Tonnay Bell, Mollie Bozarth, Laura Butterworth, Kelcie Daun Calhoun, Haley Brooke Ebelhar, Katrina Renee Hall, Nicole Elizabeth Harris••, Julia B. Hawkins••, Maria Lima Hubbard••, December Lay, Mary Mischelle Mowery and Erin Tolson.
Medical information technology: Tiffany Alsup•, Kelsie Carroll, Becky Lynn Crowe••, Rebecca Ann Deal•, Natalie Lynn Ellzey, Shelby Marie Fryrear, Susan Head, Tera Lenae Hendricks, Amanda Jackson•, Savanna Leach, Heather Lynn McQuain, Evelyn Cheyenne O'Bryan, Tiffany M. Quick, Jennifer Dawn Tines•• and Felicia Marie Villareal.
Nursing: Jessica Elaine Devine, Samantha Joyce Fernandez, Kara Beth Foster, Jesse B. Hicks, Natalie Faye Hill, Tara Nicole Hodskins, Rianna Lenea Hunt, Alexandria N. Johnson, Sara Beth Vance and Cynthia Nadine Woods•.
Phlebotomy for the health care worker: Tesa Noel Baize, Ashley Dawn Beard, Amber Bermudez, Brittney Leighann Bermudez, Alicia Renee Boyle, Haley Ryan Brooks, Bailey Ann Case, Ally Heaverin Delaney, Jessica Michelle Estes, Christopher Justin Frazier, Jamal Hakim, Trisha Renee Holcomb, Amanda J. Littlepage, Zach Negulis, Kayla Nicole Newcom, Christopher John Nickerson, Darby Danielle O'Nan, Megan M. O'Neal, Patricia A. Stovall, Lyndsey Gayle Wathen and Maria Shavon Wimsatt.
Surgical technology: Jillian R. Bartlett, John Robert Boarman, Breanna Marie Griffith, Tabitha Hope Harris and Sabrina Michelle Ruby.
Veterinary technology: Erica Danielle Ebelhar.
The following OCTC students were awarded an Associate in Applied Science degrees, diplomas and certificates in the defined disciplines.
Administrative office technology: Amanda Dale Baker, Karrie Ann Porter, Mary B. Riggs and Fengmei Zhang.
Air conditioning technology: Joshua Aaron Dukes, Chase Tucker Edwards, Jacob Jameson, Yannick Asim John, Michael Leon Jones•, Barry N. Mullen••, Ronald Joe Ramsey•• and James B. Wayne.
Automotive technology: David Allen Sturgeon.
Business administration systems technology: Makayla Paige Ashby, Dustin Levi Brondyke, Traci Nicole Casallas, Dawn Renay Fulkerson, Jade Garner, Danielle L. Hardin, Cheyenne Marie Nicole Hatfield, Drake L. Higdon, Caleb Alexander Kimmel, Kelsie Alexandra Maddox, Joelina Merritt, Kourtney Danielle Milliner, Holly J. O'Bryan, Kimberly Evans Peak, Cynthia Lynn Riley, Felecia Dawn Robertson, Erica Beth Russelburg••, Shaundell Elizabeth Spencer and Whitney Lin Vowels••.
Computer and information technologies: Sharron Ann Bale•, Brandon Berry•, Adam Chaney, Jared Evan Collier, David Erwin, Robert Forwood, Ashley J. Haynes••, Lacy Mann, Alexander Franklin Matthews, Erik Samuel Oglesby, Trae Wallace Patton and Kyle M. Rust••.
Computerized manufacturing and machining: Cory Michael Axton, Jason Terrell Bell, Joseph Antonino Boarman, Halie Amelia Boutcher, Christopher Shane Chaney, George Robert Crawford, Silas Davis, Tyler C. Dortch, Nathan Sean Doss, Bailey A. Freels, Robert Trishtan Jackson, Jacob Jameson, Andrew Tyler Kirkman, Cory Cornelius Kjelsen, Nickolas Blake Lear, Dylan Coleman Morris, Jerrick Logan Page, Stormi Ray Pate, Warren Hardin Pate, Trayce Alen Pedley, Colton Bruce Rhoades, Samuel Robert Rigling, Kaden Asher Rock, Starr Lynn Sands, Darian Michael Smith, Alexander Chase Sorrels, Tyler Ellis Tanner, Fallon Nicole Velotta, Josh Logan Ward and Daemein Lee Waterbury.
Criminal justice: Trey Austin Botts, Eugene Trae Langley O'Flynn, Justin Daniel Rhinerson and Holly Rebecca Williams.
Diesel technology: Morgan Tyler Horn••, Tristan Jacob Patterson and Dalton James Snyder••.
Engineering and electronics technology: Aubra Green and Jared Michael Huehls.
General occupational technical studies: James Daniel Harris, Kyle Jackson and Brad E. Kinney.
Interdisciplinary early childhood education: Kaitlyn Elizabeth Burchett••, Alesha Renee Corley••, Stephanie Elizabeth Donohoe, Kelly Diane Gibson, Ashton Brooke Hall, Trae Wallace Patton, Kaitlyn Marie Pauley•• and Suzanne Tivitt.
MIT: Electrical technology: Skyler Atwood, Phillip Wayne Baize, Christopher Lee Berrong, Thomas Eugene Booker••, Jacob Scott Bruce, Gage Michael Camron••, Casey Leann Carmon••, Tyler Barry Croft, Troy Lee Cronin••, Silas Davis, Mark Wayne Farmer, Conrad Alexander Fisher, David E. Ford••, John Robert Gibson, Andrae Donta Gilbert, Aubra Green, Michael Caleb Hayden, Jared Michael Huehls, Jacob Jameson, Hunter Sky Jarboe••, Samantha N. List, William T. Lovell, Michael Thomas McCubbins, Corey Scott Merritt••, Terry Ryne Norton••, Garret Alexander Pate, Colton C. Riley••, Brendan Paul Roberts••, Caleb Lee Roberts, Jose D. Romo, Alexander Scheer••, Chandler Michael Sumner••, Michael Wayne Thomson, Ross Cameron Tichenor, Kaden Lee Wallace•• and Nick Wink••.
MIT: Industrial maintenance technology: Jason Terrell Bell•, Christopher Lee Berrong••, Troy Lee Cronin, Silas Davis••, Tyler C. Dortch, Nathan Sean Doss, Jacob Jameson••, Ross Cameron Tichenor and Joel Scott Whobrey.
Welding technology: Cory Michael Axton, Jason Terrell Bell, Christopher Lee Berrong, Joseph Antonino Boarman, Isaac Worth Bosley, Halie Amelia Boutcher, Christopher Shane Chaney, Silas Davis, Tyler C. Dortch, Nathan Sean Doss, Bailey A. Freels, Daniel Alberto Gonzalez, Ryan Scott Gray, Kennedy Shae Hamilton, Robert Trishtan Jackson, Jacob Jameson, Andrew Tyler Kirkman, Cory Cornelius Kjelsen, Joseph M. Korfhage, Nickolas Blake Lear, John Michael Mattas, Mark Edward Mattingly, Dylan Coleman Morris, Rayce Owen Oliver, Jerrick Logan Page, Stormi Ray Pate, Warren Hardin Pate, Trayce Alen Pedley, Braden Powers, Kyle DeWayne Ray, Colton Bruce Rhoades, Samuel Robert Rigling, Kaden Asher Rock, Cody Dale Ross, Starr Lynn Sands, Darian Michael Smith, Alexander Chase Sorrels, Jakob Lawson Spear, Seth Neal Stevens, Tyler Ellis Tanner, Ross Cameron Tichenor, Fallon Nicole Velotta, Josh Logan Ward, Daemein Lee Waterbury and Cody Lane Wedding.
Associate in Arts degree by participating in the OCTC Discover College -- Early College program, Emily Boyd, Owensboro High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.