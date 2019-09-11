Campus Closeup

• Lexie Nave of Owensboro has been named to the Dean's List the past four semesters at ETSU. She carries a 4.0 GPA. Nave is enrolled in the Clemmer College of Education with a major in early education pre k-third licensure. The Clemmer College of Education only accepts 20 students from those who apply. Nave started her residency for student teaching this summer.
• Nathaniel Thomas Jacobs of Owensboro graduated from Clemson University with a master's degree in accounting.
Jacobs was among more than 1,000 students who received degrees at the Aug. 9, 2019, ceremony at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemons, South Carolina.
