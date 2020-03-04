• Owensboro Community & Technical College (OCTC) is proud to announce that Jason Simon has been selected as a Fellow for the 2020 Postsecondary Leadership Success Program at the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE). The program’s review committee selected 20 participants for the 2019-2020 cohort. The PLSP-ECMCF will support current and aspiring leaders in career and technical education (CTE). The goal is to provide professional and career growth opportunities to the next generation of leaders at nonprofits and postsecondary institutions offering CTE programs.
Simon is OCTC’s director of the Advanced Manufacturing Technical Education Collaborative (AMTEC) where he helps lead a multi-state educational initiative with over 70 educational and industry partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.