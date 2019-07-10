• Students from The Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky are beginning summer learning at WKU, around the commonwealth and around the globe.
Gatton Research Internship Grant Recipients
The Gatton Research Internship Grant program provides support funding for rising seniors to conduct summer research. Austin White of Owensboro will research how computers that are running another computer inside of them endure a cyber-attack. He will work with Dr. Jeffrey Galloway of WKU's Department of Computer Science.
NCSSS Student Research Conference
The annual NCSSS Student Research Conference is being hosted by The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus, Mississippi this summer. Austin White of Owensboro will participate in the conference getting the opportunity to present his original research and get hands-on experience with STEM technologies.
Experiences Abroad
National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y)
NSLI-Y scholarships are from the U.S. Department of State and fund students for six to eight weeks of summer intensive study and immersion in a critical language.
Emma Poole of Central City will travel to Morocco to study Arabic with her NSLI-Y Scholarship this summer.
England
The Gatton Academy is partnering with Harlaxton College in Grantham, England to offer a study abroad course. Nathan Jones of Owensboro will study Honors: Introduction to Literature with Drs. Dawn Hall and Ted Hovet of the WKU Department of English.
Other NotableIndividual Experiences
Nathan Jones of Owensboro will participate in the Michigan Math and Science Scholars Program and the Governor's Scholars Program for Music.
Satya Moolani of Owensboro is continuing research with the WKU Department of Biology's Dr. Michael Smith.
