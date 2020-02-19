• Alec Thomas Phelps, a 2019 graduate of Daviess County High School, made the University of Alabama Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
• Charlie Milem has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. He is a 2018 graduate of Owensboro High School.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
• Northeastern University is pleased to recognize those students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. Owensboro resident Patricia Thompson was recently named to the University’s Dean’s List for the fall semester.
To achieve the Dean’s List distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career.
• Samford University recently recognized the following students named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List: William Wright and Elizabeth Williams, of Owensboro, Shelby Wathen, of Whitesville, and Matthew Quattrocchi, of Lewisport.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 GPA out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
• Wheaton College student Erin Martin, of Maceo, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on the 4.0 scale.
• The following students graduated with honors from Southeast Missouri State University during the 2019 fall semester: Bethany Beals, of Owensboro, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Kristal Sosh, of Owensboro, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Trevecca Nazarene University has named Samantha Roberts, of Owensboro, to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, undergraduates must attain a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale. Traditional undergraduates must be enrolled full-time, while non-traditional undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours.
