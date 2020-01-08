Campus Closeup

• Addison Hamilton, of Owensboro, can be found singing and playing guitar at Pathfinder Day, or helping out at various events on OCTC's campus. Technically, she is still a senior at Daviess County High School, but she has been dually enrolled at OCTC for the past two years. She is on track to graduate in May from DCHS and will have earned almost 50 college credit hours.
Her educational plan is to transfer from OCTC to the University Kentucky and earn a bachelor's degree in music and then work toward a master's degree in music therapy. Music therapists address physical, emotional, cognitive, and psycho-social needs of individuals by applying interventions like singing, playing instruments, movement, improvising and songwriting.
• The following local students have been named to Campbellsville University's President's List for the fall 2019 semester: Kali Brook Goins, McKenzie Shae Tichenor, both of Owensboro, Alyssa Claye Brewer, of Greenville, Payton Mae Blades, of Island, Skylar Maria Lanham, of Philpot, and Abigail Ryanne Johnson, of Whitesville.
• Ohio Dominican University has named Madison Shemwell, of Owensboro, to its fall 2019 Dean's List. In order to make the Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
• Melanie Lynn Hayden, of Daviess County, recently received a graduate degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin during fall commencement Dec. 14 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on the UT Martin campus in Martin, Tennessee.
• The following students have been named to the academic honors' Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester at Campbellsville University: Morgan Elizabeth Stone and Taylor Mckenzie Howard, both of Utica; Gabrielle Angel Velez, of Philpot; Zachary Wade Geary, of Greenville; April Marie Young, of Beaver Dam; and Joy Elizabeth Whitmer, Melanie Leigh Baird, Aliyah Sharde Wilson-Taylor and Angela Burns, all of Owensboro.
