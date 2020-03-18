• The following Western Kentucky University students, including seven from The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science, presented their research at the 2020 Posters-at-the-Capitol event March 5 in Frankfort:
Senior Zoe Alsup, of Owensboro, presented “Body Satisfaction
in Men.”
Senior Danielle Durbin, of Owensboro, presented “Incorporating Word Boxes in Structured Literacy to Support Students With Dyslexia.”
Seniors Katelyn Head, of Owensboro, and Rhea Ann Jackson, of Fountain Run, presented “Twice Exceptional- Reaching Full Potential.”
