• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents C.S. Lewis' "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St. Tickets: $18 adults; $12 for students. There is a $2 surcharge for all tickets purchased at the door.
• Cirque Dreams Holidaze is from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St. Cirque Dreams lights up the 2019 holiday season with its acclaimed holiday stage extravaganza. The holiday performance features over 300 costumes, 20 acts and 30 artists. Witness snowmen, penguins, angels, reindeer, toy soldiers, gingerbread men, ornaments and Santa.
Tickets are on sale now online at www.OwensboroTickets.com or by calling the RiverPark Center Box Office at 270-687-2787.
• Owensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St.
Music will include The Nutcracker, The Polar Express, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Sing along to
holiday favorites with the Owensboro Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Dennis Jewett, and enjoy a visit from Santa.
• The annual Christmas show fundraiser for Volunteer Owensboro, the Lanham Brothers Jamboree, is at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 311 W. Second St. The show will feature Joe Christian, Jeff Hardesty, Skylar and Sophia Cain, Wayne Morris, and the Footstompin Express Cloggers. Get tickets at www.bluegrasshall.org.
