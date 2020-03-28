SUNDAY SERMONSSermon: Streaming service
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: Join us on for worship on our YouTube at St. John UMC, Owensboro
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Quarantine Saves All ...” Exodus 12:5-13
Church: New Song Church, 1308 Triplett St.
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Information to appear in the CHURCH BULLETIN must be delivered in writing to or received in the mail by the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom by 5:30 p.m. the Thursday before the Saturday of publication. Send information to news@messenger-inquirer.com or jnoone@messenger-inquirer.com, or by mail to Community Editor, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302; or fax 270-686-7868. This is a free service available to all church-related organizations. Notices must include a name and telephone number where further information can be obtained.
