SUNDAY SERMONS
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Yellow Banks Church of Christ, 801 W. Fifth St. (H.L. Neblett Center)
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: For more information, go to www.LetTheBibleSpeak.com; service can be seen at 6:30 p.m. Sundays on CBS WEVV 44.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee and sweets 9:30 a.m.
Sermon: "Son Block"
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; fellowship 9 a.m.
Sermon: Seeing Jesus
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9 a.m. fellowship; 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81
Date: Sunday
Time: 2 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Nursery provided
Sermon: Worship service
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Pray Hard”
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: “An Unexpected Disciple”
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St. John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School.
Sermon: Guest speakers Elijah and Katie Bowers from Cleveland, Tennessee
Church: New Song Church 1308 Triplett St.
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Sermon: Communion service
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Sermon: “Jesus Reaches Out to Everyone”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Do We Ask Jesus for Living Water?”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Rite of Sending at 10 a.m. Mass
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: John 4
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 8 and 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee fellowship at 9 a.m.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: Noon Lenten Devotional Series
Church: First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd.
Date: Tuesday
Time: 12:10 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Speaker will be the Rev. Bonnie Brown on Mary Magdalene and many others; music by Mackenzie Bell and Ann Jeanette Pierce. Salad luncheon for suggested $8 donation to church mission projects.
Event: Stations of the Cross
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Friday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Event: Legacy House of Prayer Presents: Encounter
Church: Legacy Owensboro, 5333 Frederica St.
Date: Saturday, March 14
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with refreshments. Special worship and prayer event. To register, go to https://bit.ly/yourencounter.
