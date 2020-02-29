SUNDAY SERMONS
Sermon: “God’s Authority” Luke 10:18-20
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; fellowship 9 a.m.
Sermon: “Rumble in the Jungle”
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9 a.m. fellowship; 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81
Date: Sunday
Time: 2 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Nursery provided
Sermon: Worship service
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Draw a Circle”
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: “The Devil’s Been Talking”
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St. John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School.
Sermon: “Are We Watching the Clouds?” Revelation 1
Church: New Song Church 1308 Triplett St.
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Sermon: Communion service
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Son Burn”
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Sermon: “Focus on What Lasts”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Avoid Temptation”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Rite of Sending at 10 a.m. Mass
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Lent”
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 8 and 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee fellowship at 9 a.m.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: Friends and Family Day/Day of Colors
Church: Fourth Street Baptist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Bring a friend or relative and enjoy the potluck after the service. Come dressed in your African attire.
Event: Noon Lenten Devotional Series
Church: First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd.
Date: Tuesday
Time: 12:10 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Candance Brake speaking on “Zacchaeus”, music by the Rev. Bonnie Brown. Salad luncheon for suggested $8 donation to church mission projects.
Event: Stations of the Cross
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Friday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Information to appear in the Church Bulletin must be delivered in writing to or received in the mail by the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom by 5:30 p.m. the Thursday before the Saturday of publication. Send information to news@messenger-inquirer.com or jnoone@messenger-inquirer.com, or by mail to Community Editor, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302; or fax 270-686-7868. This is a free service available to all church-related organizations. Notices must include a name and telephone number where further information can be obtained.
