SUNDAY SERMONS
Sermon: “Led by the Spirit” Luke 4:1-15
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; fellowship 9 a.m.
Sermon: "Worship: Seize the Moment"
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: 9 a.m. fellowship; 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Nickel Ridge Holiness Church, after Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81
Date: Sunday
Time: 2 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Nursery provided
Sermon: Worship service
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Sunday School at 11:15 a.m.
Sermon: “Being Real with God”
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: 8:45 a.m. St. John Café; 9 a.m. Sunday School.
Sermon: "Good People Don't Go to Heaven, But Saved People Do" Matthew 19:16
Church: New Song Church 1308 Triplett St.
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Prayer, praise and youth service at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Sermon: Communion service
Church: Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Note: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Sermon: "Make the Impossible Possible"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Love Your Neighbor as yourself"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Religious education and RCIA not in session.
Sermon: Worship service
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, Kentucky 231 and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Matthew 17
Church: Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 8 and 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Coffee fellowship at 9 a.m.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Event: "Cameron Mills Sunday"
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Date: Sunday
Time: 11 a.m.
Who’s invited: Everyone
Notes: UK basketball player Cameron Mills to preach; nursery available for children ages 5 and under.
Event: “16th Annual ‘Men Praising God’ ” presented by Men’s Mass Community Choir
Church: First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd.
Date: Sunday
Time: 3 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Singer Ava (Crite) Cary to perform; offering for benefit of the H.L. Neblett Center; free to attend
Event: "Ash Wednesday"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Wednesday
Time: 6:30 a.m., 9 a.m., noon and 6 p.m.
Who's welcome: Everyone
Notes: Annual collection for Mandeville, Jamaica.
