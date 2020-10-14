Oct. 6, candidates running for Owensboro City Commission squared off in a three-round forum organized by Owensboro resident Antoine Smith-Rouse.
The forum, which was aired on Facebook Live, was moderated by Owensboro resident Chad Benefield and held at The Party Space Place at 5010 Wildcat Way.
In all, 12 candidates of the record 16-member pool appeared at the forum, fielding questions from the community that ranged from a nondiscrimination ordinance, the Confederate statue, taxes and infrastructure, to COVID-19, jobs and if they would denounce QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory that has gained traction in mainstream politics.
Candidates taking part in the forum (in the order they’re listed on the ballot) were Mark Castlen, Deirdre Carbon, Dale Taylor, Jeff Sanford, Jared Revlett, Walter Lee, Michael Walker, Jay Velotta, Deanna Endicott-Smith, Bill Moss, Andy Gamblin and Bob Glenn.
Candidates Larry Maglinger, Gordon “Gordy” Wilcher, Joseph Martin and Debbie Fillman did not participate.
The forum began with each candidate having three minutes to introduce themselves and their respective platforms, and then segued into three rounds of questions in which each candidate had two minutes to answer randomly selected questions submitted by community members.
The tone set by the community’s questions revolved primarily around a nondiscrimination ordinance, racial equity, homelessness, drugs, jobs, the recruitment and retention of a skilled labor force, downtown Owensboro and housing.
Sanford discussed his abilities as a “good listener” and the need to have both sides of the tenant-landlord contingent sit down with each other to reach an agreement in regard to each side’s respective rights.
Taylor, when asked whether or not he would support a fairness ordinance, responded, “I would support considering it ... I want to see it and read it.”
Revlett and Endicott-Smith both focused on the need of an inclusive community, the importance of compassion in moving the community forward, and responsible community-focused spending and programs.
Glenn, Lee, Velotta and and Walker all primarily focused on the vitality of a long-term and feasible economic development plan that centers on small business, the recruitment and retention of a talented workforce, incentives for business, and training opportunities to develop skilled labor as mechanisms for growth and making the community more attractive.
Castlen focused on his track record of community involvement and honed in on his belief that, in order to attract businesses to the “depressed” areas of the city, tax incentives focused on those areas would be key.
Carbon was questioned on if she would work with Daviess Fiscal Court to move the Confederate statue, saying, “I believe it should be moved. I don’t know if a cemetery is the best place for it. ... We need to do better in coming together and making better decisions.”
When asked about supporting the area’s seniors and addressing food insecurity, Gamblin discussed the importance of programs and the need for more partnerships with area churches to increase outreach efforts.
Moss focused primarily on the importance of a city commissioner to engage the community and travel to each area of the city to get one-on-one input on the needs of those areas. He touted community engagement as the key to moving the city forward.
Each candidate took the time to thank one another, the forum’s organizers, and the community for their continued support and involvement in the election process.
Video of the forum can be viewed at owensborovirtualcandidateforum.com .
For more information on the Owensboro City Commission candidates and their plans if elected, check out the Messenger-Inquirer’s 2020 Voters Guide, publishing on Oct. 14.
