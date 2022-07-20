Owensboro city commissioners voiced support Tuesday for moving ahead with plans to construct an indoor sports complex, with the goal of attracting sports tournaments from across the Midwest.
There is no definite plan yet, or location. But a consultant who has worked on multiple similar facilities said a “sportsplex” would generate about $1.3 million a year in hotel room rentals and $3.1 million annually in other sales, if the facility was booked for tournaments 50% of weekends.
“We picked 50% because it’s easily obtainable and reasonable,” said Norman Gill, managing partner of Pinnacle Indoor Sports, the firm that conducted the feasibility study. The firm did a similar study for the city in 2018.
The sports tournament industry in general has rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic and is back to pre-pandemic levels, Gill said. He suggested an indoor complex would have an economic impact, while also having a positive “quality of life” impact.
The city “has a need for both and an opportunity for both,” Gill said.
The example Gill presented was for an 88,000-square-foot facility, with five to six large courts for indoor sports and a large field area with synthetic turf, party rooms, concessions and administrative offices.
Such a facility would cost $16 million-$17 million to build and would have an annual maintenance cost of $307,000, he said.
The city could either manage the facility through the parks department or hire a management firm to staff and manage tournaments. Gill said facilities run by outside managers generally bring in more revenue.
When asked if the firm had studied the impact of fewer children participating in sports tournaments in the future, Gill said, “the facility should not be looked at as for younger (people) or elites. It’s more of a lifestyle” facility. “It’s not age-specific.”
Ideally, the sportsplex would be used for local leagues during the week and be booked for sports tournaments Friday through Sunday, he said.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the next step would be to “refine the scope” of the project, which could take a few months. Commissioners said they would like to see the planning move faster.
“I would be interested in going forward, but I would like to speed up the process,” Mayor Tom Watson said. “I would like to put it on the front burner.”
Commissioners Mark Castlen, Bob Glenn, Jeff Sanford and Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger also voiced support for moving forward on the planning.
Pagan said the planning will include options for financing construction of a facility.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
