Owensboro and Daviess County officials are coping with supply chain issues that are delaying the delivery of new vehicles.
That means city and county governments are planning to keep their existing fleets in service longer — until new vehicles are ready for delivery.
Vehicles are taking months to deliver.
“One of the items, a sanitation truck, (the wait) was over a year,” Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said. “When I was in Public Work, that was an item that would take four to six months to get.”
City deputy public works director Kevin DeRossit said delivery on smaller trucks “went from six months to a year or a year and a half.”
Smaller vehicles, and equipment like lawn mowers and backhoes, are also taking months longer to deliver. The delays have affected “any type of equipment Public Works would use,” DeRossit said.
Jordan Johnson, assistant county treasurer for Daviess Fiscal Court, said officials have changed the way it purchases vehicles, so new ones will be ready when it is time for them to be replaced.
With vehicles for the transfer station, “we’ve gone to ordering two at a time, so we can stay on our replacement schedule,” Johnson said. The county does the same when ordering dump trucks.
The strategy is to “keep what we have running until replacements come in,” Johnson said.
Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said his office is experiencing similar issues with replacing vehicles.
“Sometimes, its eight to 10 months to get a vehicle,” he said.
His department has a vehicle replacement schedule and would normally order vehicles annually as older ones were ready to come out of patrol service. The delays in getting vehicles has made the sheriff’s office plan further ahead, Smith said.
“Now, the focus is to look 18 months out,” he said.
City purchasing manager Kalyn Fox said the city is waiting on new police cruisers that have been delayed.
“We anticipated getting them in August, and then that changed to the September-October range,” she said. “The delivery has been pushed once at this point. We don’t know if it will be pushed again.”
DeRossit said the delays “might make us use our equipment a little longer.”
City equipment and vehicles receive regular maintenance.
Vehicles are replaced according to the city’s replacement list, DeRossit said. As with other items, the cost of vehicles has increased since the pandemic.
“As with anything else, our prices go up,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
