City officials are looking into the possibility of closing some streets near restaurants so establishments could serve more customers than would be possible indoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restaurants remain closed for dine-in service across the state, and Gov. Andy Beshear has not announced a date for when they might be able to reopen. When that time comes, establishments could be limited to a certain percentage of capacity in order to maintain social distancing.
Beshear’s plan also has a number of benchmarks that must be met before any businesses can reopen, such as the state having 14 days of declining coronavirus cases, access to personal protective equipment, and increased testing and contact tracing.
Certainly types of businesses were expected to open May 11, such as construction, car dealerships and pet grooming, but any office-based business that reopens can have only 50% of its staff in the office and must practice physical distancing.
Watson suggested to commissioners the idea of closing some streets during a City Commission meeting, which was held May 5 by teleconference. On Wednesday, Watson said he is looking to help restaurants serve more customers than they could inside if they are allowed to reopen with a limited indoor capacity.
“I said, if these restaurants are going to be held at 25% capacity, it’s difficult for them to make payroll,” Watson said. A plan for how many sit-down customers reopened restaurants could accommodate has not been announced.
The city already closes streets for events like the International Bar-B-Q Festival, Watson said. Putting restaurant seating in the street on certain days “creates a semi-Friday After 5 atmosphere,” without live entertainment, he said.
Watson said tables in parks could also potentially be used as dining space for restaurants.
“I want to make sure we are trying to figure out everything we can to get these places open,” Watson said.
Owensboro City Manager Nate Pagan said in a message the idea is very preliminary and is being reviewed by the staff.
Candance Castlen Brake, president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, said she supports city efforts to assist restaurants.
“I know our small businesses are very innovative, and they are looking, particularly our restaurants, to survive,” Brake said. “I certainly hope we can help them through any option to not just survive but thrive and get back to where we were.
“I applaud the mayor,” Brake said. “He’s an idea person.”
Watson said city officials would confer with the state Attorney General’s Office to determine what restaurants could do under such a plan. If some streets were allowed to be closed on certain days for expanded restaurant service, there’s still a question of whether diners will want to come, Watson said.
“They (customers) are going to decide how we can do this,” Watson said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
