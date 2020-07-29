The first thing to remember is this could change — if the pandemic gets better or worsens.
But July 23, the Owensboro Board of Education voted 4-1 to approve its plan for reopening schools on Aug. 24.
Dr. Jeremy Luckett, a board member, said he appreciated the hard work that went into the plan. But he said he didn’t think it was best plan for the students.
Dr. Matthew Constant, school superintendent, said schools will look different this year because of health and safety concerns.
He said, “I know there’s a lot of fear out there — for good reason.”
But Constant said the staff is working hard to make things as safe as possible.
There will be both in-person and virtual classes, smaller class sizes — maybe 12 to a room — with six feet between students and masks worn from the time students reach the bus stop to the time they return, except when social distancing is possible.
Families are asked to take students’ temperatures before they leave home.
If a student has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, he or she should stay home.
Temperatures will also be checked on the buses and at the schools.
Constant said the schools will check temperatures twice if the student registers high. Forehead temperature can change with extreme hot or cold weather.
Constant said surveys of 2,620 family members and 433 staff members went into the plan.
In June, when the number of cases of COVID-19 in the region was down, 41.9% said they were comfortable with sending their children back to school.
And 54.9% of staff said they were comfortable with returning to the classroom.
The plan says, “There will be staggered arrival times and departure times, as well as recess and lunch to prevent crowds of students in one area. Car riders, walkers and bus riders will arrive at various times and enter at various locations.”
It adds, “Our district will also do our best to maintain the extracurricular programs, clubs and athletics that are so important to the physical, mental and social well-being of our students.”
The district is offering two options — A/B model and Virtual Academy.
By July 23, 950 students — about 15% of the total anticipated enrollment — had opted for the Virtual Academy.
That option is recommended for teachers, students or families who are considered in the high-risk category.
The plan consists of four days of direct/interactive instruction online and one day of individual learning.
The A/B model is a combination of in-person and distance learning.
It’s the part that Luckett didn’t like.
“It is not ideal,” Constant told the board. “But it gets students in the classroom two days a week.”
He said, “We can’t do this forever. We want all of our kids back in school.”
Students will be split into two groups based on their last names and will alternate between in-person learning and distance learning throughout the year.
One group will attend in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday and work on projects Wednesday through Friday.
The other will attend in-person classes on Thursday and Friday and work on projects Monday through Wednesday.
Both groups will be working on projects on Wednesday and school buildings will be deep cleaned that day.
The plan is in effect through Oct. 2.
It will either be extended or ended that day, based on the state of the pandemic at that time.
The Virtual Academy will be in session all semester.
Masks must be worn during in-person classes unless the teacher decides there is enough social distancing.
Distance learning for grades 3 through 12 will be done with district-issued Chromebooks.
For pre-kindergarten through second grade, it will be conducted with packets that will be distributed during in-person classes and taken home.
The district is trying to get more digital devices for those students.
But Constant said they’re scarce because so many schools want them.
It will likely be mid-September before the system gets all it needs, he said.
Families needing assistance with internet access/device accessibility should contact the Family Resource/Youth Service Center at their individual school.
Constant said the school system is working to create internet hot spots around the city for those who don’t have reliable internet connections.
Libraries, gyms and auditoriums will be repurposed to increase the amount of available space in the school.
Constant said that if a case of coronavirus turns up in a school, it doesn’t mean that the school will necessarily be closed.
The schools will work with the health department to decide what to do, he said.
Constant said city schools “will follow the recommendations and permissions provided by the Kentucky High School Athletics Association in regards to fall/winter sports.”
But he said fall sports “are still in question.”
The board approved hiring 19 bus aides and school aides to take children’s temperatures, clean surfaces in the schools and other tasks.
Constant said the schools will have masks for those who don’t have them.
He said nighttime events at schools “won’t happen for awhile, and we’ll have only a few volunteers in the schools.”
City schools are still working on a childcare plan for parents who have to work. Constant said he hopes to make an announcement about that soon.
The system is buying all the plexiglass it can get to create shields in cafeterias and other places.
Constant said he’s also encouraging teachers to hold classes outside as long as the weather permits.
The reopening plan can be found on the school system’s website — owensboro.kyschools.us.
Constant said he doesn’t yet know how much the new plan will cost.
He said the district has received money from the federal government and hopes to get more.
But that won’t be enough to cover all the costs, he said.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence @messenger-inquirer.com
