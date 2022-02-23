Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said the city is looking at ways to move people with disabilities to downtown festivals, in an effort to make festivals more accessible.
The idea was first raised last year, when the city hosted a stop of the “Great Race” cross-country race on Veterans Boulevard. Watson said after the event he noticed elderly people who were having to park away from downtown were having trouble making their way to the festival.
In a recent interview, Watson said he and city Commissioner Mark Castlen have discussed providing transportation to and from downtown events for people who need help reaching downtown.
Watson said large golf cart-style vehicles could be used to transport people to events.
“We figure we can get an eight-seater or a 12-seater and figure out who is going to operate them,” Watson said.
Watson said he wants commissioners to discuss the proposal at an upcoming city work session.
“It’s moving along,” he said. “You know how fast government works. But we have a little bit of time before the next big event.”
Castlen said he has been in contact with a company that makes golf carts and that they could make an eight-seat cart that was also wheelchair accessible.
“They also rent these carts out,” Castlen said. “The mayor mentioned to me we may want to rent them, to see if we really need one and how much people utilize them.”
A golf cart-style vehicle would be better able to navigate events and would only require the driver to have a traditional driver’s license, Castlen said.
“They are easy to run, they are small; storage and maintenance wouldn’t be much of a problem,” Castlen said. “It will be interesting to see how many people use it.
“It will open the door for people who are physically challenged to come down to Friday after 5” and other downtown events.
