• The River City Coin Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at 5/3 Bank, Tell City, Indiana. All are welcome to join the club or buy, sell or trade coins.
• The Owensboro Museum of Science and History Chess Club meets from 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. every Sunday on the third floor of the museum, 122 E. Second St. Sign in at the main desk and play for free. Bring a chess set if you have one. All ages are welcome.
• Basket Class is 10 a.m. on the third Thursday of the month at OCAG, 101 N. Main St., Beaver Dam. Fees vary by project. Advanced reservations recommended. For more information, contact 270-256-3572.
