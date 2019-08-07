• Plastic Modeler's Club meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month in the I.B.E.W. building on West Parrish Avenue. Always looking for new members. For more information, contact David at 270-702-5976.
• Ohio Valley Garden and Pond Club meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month at Century Christian Church, 1301 Tamarack Road.
• The Owensboro Antique and Classic Auto Club Cruise-in is from 5 to 8 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month through October in the Lowe's parking lot on Fulton Drive.
• The Owensboro Museum of Science and History Chess Club meets from 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. every Sunday on the third floor of the museum, 122 E. Second St. Sign in at the main desk and play for free. Bring a chess set if you have one. All ages are welcome.
• A creation dynamics class is at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in room 302, Entrance R, at Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road.
• The Owensboro Area Stamp Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the parish hall of Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. The public is invited to this special meeting and enjoy a free Stamp Scavenger Hunt. Meet other collectors and learn more about the hobby. For more information, call 270-925-5128.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.