Several of the Owensboro Ballroom Dance Club guests wore their fancy hats to the Derby Dance in May. From left are Sam and Lisa Van Bussum, Cheryl Morgan, June Midkiff, Marian and Bob Davis, Shala Smith, Evelyn and Larry Reed, and Ellen and Ed Higdon. All are welcome at the Black and White Dance at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, 1650 W. Second St. For more information, please call 270-314-3731.