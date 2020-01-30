• The Totally 80’s Totally Murder Mystery Dinner kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St. Doors open at 6 p.m. The murder mystery show will follow dinner. Dress in 80s attire is acceptable.
Tickets: $69 per person or $120 per couple. For tickets, visit www.OwensboroTickets.com, stop by the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales. Reservations only. Please send seating requests to sales@owensborocenter.com.
