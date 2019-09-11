• Plastic Modeler's Club meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month in the I.B.E.W. building on West Parrish Avenue. Always looking for new members. For more information, contact David at 270-702-5976.
• The Owensboro Museum of Science and History Chess Club meets from 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. every Sunday on the third floor of the museum, 122 E. Second St. Sign in at the main desk and play for free. Bring a chess set if you have one. All ages are welcome.
• The Owensboro and Elsewhere Railroad Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Friday of every month at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, 1650 W. Second St. Everyone with railroad, rail history, model railroad or photography interests are invited. All ages welcome.
• Owensboro Antique and Classic Auto Club Cruise-in is from 5 to 8 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month through October in the Lowe's parking lot on Fulton Drive.
• Ohio Valley Garden and Pond Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month at Century Christian Church, 1301 Tamarack Road.
