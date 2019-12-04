• The Owensboro Museum of Science and History Chess Club meets from 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. every Sunday on the third floor of the museum, 122 E. Second St. Sign in at the main desk and play for free. Bring a chess set if you have one. All ages are welcome.
