• The Sierra Club will host a screening of the film, "Wasted," directed by Anna Chai and Nari Kye and narrated by Anthony Bourdain, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Kentucky Wesleyan College. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KySierraClub.PennyrileGroup/.
• The Owensboro Art Guild meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Kolok Ralph Center at Kentucky Wesleyan College, corner of College Drive and South Griffith Avenue.
• The Owensboro and Elsewhere Railroad Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Friday of every month at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, 1650 W. Second St. Everyone with railroad, rail history, model railroad or photography interests are invited. All ages welcome.
• The Owensboro Museum of Science and History Chess Club meets from 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. every Sunday on the third floor of the museum, 122 E. Second St. Sign in at the main desk and play for free. Bring a chess set if you have one. All ages are welcome.
