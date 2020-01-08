Harry Pedigo, director of St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter, left, accepted the Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club's annual Christmas Fundraiser collection of $4,500 from ODBC Treasurer Wes Schrooten, second from right, President Karen Hardesty, right, and other ODBC Board members, Lloyd Wehrung, Becky Walker and Jerry Holtzman, right of Harry, and the 82 players who attended.