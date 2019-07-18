• The River City Coin Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at 5/3 Bank, Tell City, Indiana. All are welcome to join the club or buy, sell or trade coins.
• The Owensboro Amateur Radio Club has its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Red Cross headquarters, corner of Frederica and Third Streets.
• The Owensboro Museum of Science and History Chess Club meets from 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. every Sunday on the third floor of the museum, 122 E. Second St. Sign in at the main desk and play for free. Bring a chess set if you have one. All ages are welcome.
• The Owensboro Photography Club meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Ralph Center at Kentucky Wesleyan College, corner of South Griffith Avenue and College Drive.
