Mason Hendricks became interested in law enforcement when his father was an officer at the Henderson Police Department. After Hendricks graduated college in Evansville, his plan was to join the military.
“But the law enforcement bug bit me, and I found myself at the next Kentucky State Police academy class,” Hendricks said last week.
Hendricks has been patrolling in Daviess and Hancock counties since being assigned to KSP’s Henderson post earlier this year. Last week, Hendricks returned from eastern Kentucky, where he assisted in the aftermath of the severe flash flooding that struck in late July.
Hendricks, who lives in Owensboro, joined KSP as a road trooper earlier this year. He said law enforcement was the right career choice.
“It’s a dynamic environment, and no shift is the same,” Hendricks said. “The one thing that does remain the same is you know you’re making a difference. Seeing the relief in people’s eyes when you show up and help them is really rewarding.”
Hendricks graduated from the University of Southern Indiana, with degrees in criminal justice and psychology. He was a college mentor and sat on the board of a nonprofit that worked with kids while in Evansville. When asked why he chose law enforcement, Hendricks said, “I knew I could do more in this career.
“The opportunity is unlimited here. I can go to a school, go to answer a call for service and go to eastern Kentucky to help flood victims.”
The KSP academy is known for its intense training.
“I think college prepared me academically for the academy,” Hendricks said. “The academy is a challenge every day in itself. Physically, you have to prepare. You can’t go unprepared.”
Of the academy, Hendricks said, “You have to really want it. It’s a long six months of training. It can’t just be that you want to wear a badge: You have to want to be a Kentucky State Police trooper and serve the Commonwealth.”
All that intense training has a point. While KSP troopers, sheriff’s deputies and city police officers assist each other and work together whenever they can, a trooper on patrol could be far away from the nearest backup.
“Sometimes, we may have one trooper out for two counties,” Hendricks said. “The academy was always reminding us, ‘The reason we are so hard on you is because we care about you. It’s going to make a difference of whether you go home at night.’ ”
Hendricks said troopers are encouraged to stop at schools and meet with the students. Hendricks said he enjoys talking to kids and giving them a positive interaction with law enforcement.
“Now that school is in session, I’m really excited to build a rapport with the kids,” he said. Hendricks said he gives children stickers “even after I write their parents a traffic ticket.”
KSP is working to build relationships with the people in their communities, Hendricks said.
“We are human,” Hendricks said of troopers. “We have wives, girlfriends and hobbies. We are active in the community.”
Hendricks said he plans to take time learning patrol before he thinks about future career paths at KSP.
“The academy prepares you for the road, but you have to work the road to learn it,” he said. “People need to see our presence, to let people know we are out there. I do hope they see us on the highway or see us in the city ... I want the community to know we are out there and we are proactive in our approach to serving.
“Hopefully, they know they are in good hands.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.