• Junior Achievement of West Kentucky awarded David Little, executive VP of consumer and business banking operations for U.S. Bank with the Centennial Leadership Award on July 25 at the Daviess County Public School Board meeting.
In celebration of Junior Achievement's 100th anniversary, each JA area had the opportunity to select and recognize one honoree with this Centennial Leadership Award for outstanding leadership and impact in their JA area.
• United Way staff members and 120 volunteers kicked off the United Way Campaign Season on Aug. 2 at Owensboro Christian Church. Breakfast was served and followed by a short program for the volunteers.
The campaign will run through Oct. 31. The campaign season kicked off by volunteers getting involved to complete projects for agencies within the community. Projects from food drives, landscaping, painting, stuffing brochures, cooking and serving meals, organizing food pantries and clothing sites. The United Way Staff organized 18 projects within the community and six food drives on this day.
For more information on how to get involved, call 270-684-0668.
