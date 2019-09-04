Community Contributions

• International students visited Daviess County this summer on a cultural exchange program run by Global Educational Concepts through the United States Department of State. The public diplomacy program is designed to help young people from around the world have a better understanding of U.S. culture, commerce and values.
In the first week of August, Southwestern Advantage & GEC participated in Exchange Day, a nationwide celebration of the power of international exchanges and an opportunity to raise awareness of educational and cultural exchange programs.
Under the motto "Eat, Play, Give," exchange visitors across the U.S. held similar events providing both participants and local citizens an opportunity to give back to their local communities, enjoying American cuisines, and sharing cultural diversity and customs.
