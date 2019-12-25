Community Contributions

Right: Dermatologist Dr. Michael Crowe and Physician Assistant Katie Glenn recently participated in the Owensboro Coat Drive. Owensboro and Henderson dermatology employees donated more than 40 coats for the annual drive. The coats will be distributed to the needy men, women and children in our area. Independence Bank & Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home organized the event.

