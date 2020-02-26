Community Contributions

• The McLean County chapter of the Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry program doubled the number of donations for their 2019 initiative. Local hunters donated over 50 deer and an additional 65 deer were made available from the western part of the state.
In addition to God’s House of Hope, Hunters for the Hungry provided deer to New Life Church, The Help Office and Helping Hands Kitchen — Walnut Baptist Church. The hope for the program is that it can continue to provide meat to food pantries in the Owensboro area, in addition to helping those in McLean County.
Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry is a state-wide hunger-relief program that is entirely volunteer ran and seeks to provide a healthy source of protein to those in need in the commonwealth.
The local chapter in McLean County was adopted by Independence Bank and several community partners including McLean County Farm Bureau, McLean County Locker, Beef and Bacon, God’s House of Hope, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and local hunters in the community.
Not only does Hunters for the Hungry assist in feeding those in need, it also helps to control the over-population of deer in communities like McLean County, eliminating issues with crop loss that farmers in the area experience.
For more information on Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry, visit kyhuntersforthehungry.info.
• The Daviess County Democratic Woman’s Club collected various items for the Owensboro-Daviess County VA clinic on Feb. 8 at Democratic Headquarters in Williamsburg Square. After publicizing the event for several weeks club members provided curb service pick-up for all those who came to donate.
Club member Charlene Greer started the tradition when she was president of Daviess County Democratic Woman’s Club. The club has been donating food, toiletries and other items to veterans for more than a decade. The local VA Clinic at 3400 New Hartford Road needs donations throughout the year for local veterans and homeless Veterans that pass through the area. The clinic also has showering facilities for veterans. Donations accepted at the Clinic include non-perishable food item, personal toiletries, towels and washcloths, socks and other clothing. The Daviess County Democratic Woman’s Club will conduct mass collections quarterly with the next mass collection from 10 a.m. to noon starting May 9.
