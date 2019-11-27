Community Contributions

Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital provides mini-grant funding of up to $1,000 to non-profit organizations and government entities that impact the health needs of Muhlenberg County citizens. During the 2019 fiscal year, a total of $25,806.36 was given to 27 different organizations for a variety of health-related projects. A reception was held on Oct. 16 to celebrate the following mini-grant recipients: Muhlenberg County Farmers’ Market, Found 46, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, Muhlenberg County Board of Education, Pennyroyal Center, Longest Elementary, Sanctuary, City of Greenville, Powderly Police Department, Muhlenberg County Health Department, Greenville Police Department, Happy Feet Equals Learning Feet, Muhlenberg County Opportunity Center, Greenville Fire Department, Hope2All Food Pantry, Boy Scouts of America, 4H Shooting Sports, Muhlenberg County Conservation District, Muhlenberg County Baptist Association, Unity Missionary Baptist Church, Champions for a Drug-Free Muhlenberg County, Forest Oak Baptist Church, New Creation Grace Home, Cleaton Baptist Church, Muhlenberg County High School Project Prom, Bremen Elementary, and Forest Oak Baptist Church.